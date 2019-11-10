Road closures in place as Leeds pays its respects on Remembrance Day 2019
There will be road closures and bus diversions in place today as people in Leeds pay their respects on Remembrance Day 2019.
Communities across the city will remember the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in times of conflict. The road closures are in place to facilitate the Remembrance events.
->Selfless sacrifice made by Leeds service men and women to be rememberedThese are the list of roads closures:
The Headrow
Diversions in place from 8am to 11.45am
Allerton Bywater
Main Street closed 10am to 11.15am
Barwick in Elmet
Main Street at The Cross closed 10.55am to 11.15am
Bramhope
Church Hill closed 10.30am to 11.30am
Boston Spa
A659 High Street closed 10.30am to 11.30am
Farsley
Calverley Lane & Bagley Lane closed 12.45am to 1.30pm
Gildersome
Town Street closed 10.30am to 11.30am
Great Preston
Preston Lane closed 10.30am to 11.30am
Guiseley
The Green, Church Street, Towngate closed 9.30am to 11.05am
Headingley
St Michael's Road closed 10.35am to 11.15am
Horsforth
Stanhope Drive, Broadway closed 10am to 11.30am
Kippax
Chapel Lane, High Street & Leeds Road North closed 11.30am to 1.30pm
Meanwood
Green Road closed 10.45am to 11.15am
Moortown
Street Lane closed 2.55pm to 3.05pm
Morley
Queen Street, Queens Promenade & Queensway closed 10am to 11.130am
Otley
Station Road, Boroughgate & Bondgate rolling closure 2pm to 3.45pm
Pudsey
Carlisle Road, Chapeltown, Church Lane, Services 4, 9, 16, 16A & 91 may be delayed between 9.30am to 11.30am
Rawdon
A65 Leeds Road closed 2.45pm to 3.30pm
Rothwell
Gillett Lane, Oulton Lane, Church Street closed 10am to 12pm
Scholes
Main Street and Station Road closed 10am to 10.15am
Wetherby
Market Place, High Street, North Street, Westgate closed 10am to 11.30am