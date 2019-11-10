Road closures in place as Leeds pays its respects on Remembrance Day 2019

Wreaths laid at the Remembrance Day parade and ceremony at Leeds Cenotaph in Victoria Gardens. Picture Tony Johnson

Communities across the city will remember the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in times of conflict. The road closures are in place to facilitate the Remembrance events.

->Selfless sacrifice made by Leeds service men and women to be rememberedThese are the list of roads closures:

The Headrow

Diversions in place from 8am to 11.45am

Allerton Bywater

Main Street closed 10am to 11.15am

Barwick in Elmet

Main Street at The Cross closed 10.55am to 11.15am

Bramhope

Church Hill closed 10.30am to 11.30am

Boston Spa

A659 High Street closed 10.30am to 11.30am

Farsley

Calverley Lane & Bagley Lane closed 12.45am to 1.30pm

Gildersome

Town Street closed 10.30am to 11.30am

Great Preston

Preston Lane closed 10.30am to 11.30am

Guiseley

The Green, Church Street, Towngate closed 9.30am to 11.05am

Headingley

St Michael's Road closed 10.35am to 11.15am

Horsforth

Stanhope Drive, Broadway closed 10am to 11.30am

Kippax

Chapel Lane, High Street & Leeds Road North closed 11.30am to 1.30pm

Meanwood

Green Road closed 10.45am to 11.15am

Moortown

Street Lane closed 2.55pm to 3.05pm

Morley

Queen Street, Queens Promenade & Queensway closed 10am to 11.130am

Otley

Station Road, Boroughgate & Bondgate rolling closure 2pm to 3.45pm

Pudsey

Carlisle Road, Chapeltown, Church Lane, Services 4, 9, 16, 16A & 91 may be delayed between 9.30am to 11.30am

Rawdon

A65 Leeds Road closed 2.45pm to 3.30pm

Rothwell

Gillett Lane, Oulton Lane, Church Street closed 10am to 12pm

Scholes

Main Street and Station Road closed 10am to 10.15am

Wetherby