Road closures and delays after Youth Strike for Climate Change

There are road closures and delays in Leeds city centre after the Youth Strike for Climate Change protest.

The protest march began at 12pm and there will be rolling road closures.

It will cause delays to call city centre services.

Metro Travel News issued an update to advise people of the disruption.

It said: "Youth strike for climate change march in #LeedsCityCentre from 1200 TODAY.

"A rolling road closure may cause delays to all #Leeds city centre services."

Arriva Yorkshire said there will be no diversions as the closures are rolling.

The company said: "Youth Strike for climate change demonstration in #LeedsCityCentre > 1200hrs.

"here are no diversions as a rolling road closures will be in place we may encounter some delays but Aireline will operate normal line of route.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

