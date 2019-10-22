Police update after boy is hit by car in Leeds
A boy remains in hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Bullerthorpe Lane.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 11:45 am
Police were called at 5.26pm on Monday.
The child, who is eight year's old, suffered serious injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening.
An eyewitness at the scene reported seeing an air ambulance landing near Bullerthorpe Lane and the road was partially blocked in both directions.
The driver of the car was spoken to by police officers at the scene.