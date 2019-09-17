Police have been warning drivers about speeding on these Leeds roads

Police have been testing drivers' speeds in a bid to cut down on speeding in the east of the city.

Police community support officers (PCSOs) were out and about in the Killingbeck and Seacroft ward area and the Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward area over the weekend.

Twelve drivers were caught speeding (Photo: West Yorkshire Police).

PCSO's Moseley and Tayor set up the Speed Indication Device in the following streets:

Crossgates Lane

Kentmere Avenue

East Park Parade

Osmondthorpe Lane

They said that 12 vehicles were found to going over the speed limit across the four locations on Sunday.

"Relevant action will be taken against those caught going over the speed limit," the Leeds East West Yorkshire Police team posted on Facebook.

"Further street locations will be done in due course."