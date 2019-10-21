Police carry out speed checks on these East Leeds roads after residents complain
Police officers have carried out speed checks on two roads in East Leeds after a number of complaints from local residents.
Officers conducted the checks on Austhorpe Road and Church Lane in Manston and Crossgates.
In a post on Facebook, Leeds East Community Policing Team said residents had complained about speeding in the area.
Officers reported that only two vehicles exceeded the speed limit while they were present on Austhorpe Road and Church Lane.
Residents thanked officers for conducting the speed checks.
One resident commented: "This has shocked me - the amount of times I drive along at 20 mph with idiots driving on my bumper then overtaking at breakneck speed.
"Seriously thought you'd have caught more than two people speeding!"