Police called to Leeds NCP car park over concern for woman's safety

Police were called to a Leeds city centre car park after members of the public raised concerns for a woman's safety.

By Joe Cooper
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 4:29 pm

Officers were called to the building near Kirkgate Market at 2.58pm.

It is the second time in a week that such an incident has occurred at the car park.

The road was closed for a short time while the woman was brought to safety by 3.20pm.

Emergency services in New York Street.

The road reopened a short time later.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also at the scene.

Police were called to the same spot on Wednesday October 5 just before 3.30pm after members of the public raised concerns for a man's safety.

He was brought to safety a short time later.

The incident caused traffic to build up in the area.

If you are struggling, Samaritans can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123.