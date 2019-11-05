Police called to Leeds NCP car park over concern for woman's safety
Police were called to a Leeds city centre car park after members of the public raised concerns for a woman's safety.
Officers were called to the building near Kirkgate Market at 2.58pm.
It is the second time in a week that such an incident has occurred at the car park.
The road was closed for a short time while the woman was brought to safety by 3.20pm.
The road reopened a short time later.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also at the scene.
Police were called to the same spot on Wednesday October 5 just before 3.30pm after members of the public raised concerns for a man's safety.
He was brought to safety a short time later.
If you are struggling, Samaritans can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123.