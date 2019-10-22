Police appeal after car crashes into Wickes Pudsey
A car left the road and crashed into the compound at Wickes in Pudsey in the early hours of the morning.
Police are urgently trying to trace the occupants of the grey coloured Fiat 500 that was involved.
The car was travelling along Swinnow Lane away from Hough Top and towards the right hand bend at Wickes on Hough Tree Road at around 1.45am.
The car left the road and crashed into the fences and the Wickes compound.
The people in the car left the scene but it is believed they are all injured.
Police are concerned about the people involved are trying to trace them.
A spokesman said: "Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information about those in the car are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 90 of Tuesday 22 October."
The road reopened on Tuesday morning, according to AA.