Plans revealed to pedestrianise area around Corn Exchange

Streets around the Corn Exchange could be covered and closed to traffic as part of a £1.7m plan to improve Leeds city centre.

Leeds City Council has announced proposals to pedestrianise the area directly outside the building, including part of Call Lane.

The Corn Exchange at present

The plans would mean improved access for pedestrians and cyclists, while ensuring buses can navigate "more reliably" through the city.

An artist's impression of what the area could look like shows benches and trees outside the Corn Exchange.

It comes after the council asked for feedback over the summer over £1.7m proposals for City Centre Gateways, which includes the area around the Corn Exchange.

Connecting Leeds, a council strategy on improving the city's public transport infrastructure, wants to enhance the quality of space in Leeds city centre and reduce the amount of congestion and improve air quality.

Work is already being undertaken on improving the Headrow, while plans have also been announced to completely pedestrianise Cookridge Street.

Other areas earmarked for a revamp include Boar Lane, Vicar Lane, Swinegate Junction, New York Street, Bridge End and Meadow Lane.

READ MORE: Why air pollution is killing 7 million people every year

Leeds City Council's executive member for climate change, regeneration, transport and planning, Coun Lisa Mulherin, said: "Enabling more people to use public transport, cycling and walking are an essential part of helping to tackle our climate emergency.

"These plans show huge improvements for public transport reliability, reducing delays and giving buses priority to easily get through the city centre.

"They will also make it easier for people to move about by foot or by bike.

"We're also keen to see what people think about proposals for more car free public spaces and outdoor recreation. Our aim is to transform our city into a greener and more attractive place, with fewer vehicles and cleaner air, for everyone's benefit."

READ MORE: Bid launched to replace Regent Street flyover as part of Leeds city centre traffic and travel transformation

Coun Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: "These proposals for a wide area around the Corn Exchange are designed to attract more people to use city centre buses by making services more reliable and punctual.

"Increasing bus patronage and reducing congestion in the city centre will also help meet the Combined Authority and its partners' commitment to improving local air quality and tackling climate change.

"I would encourage everyone to have their say on these widespread improvements around the Corn Exchange as well as plans to transform Leeds Bus Station either online by coming along to one of the planned drop-in events."

Local businesses, residents and general public can have their say online by visiting: www.leeds.gov.uk/ConnectingLeeds by 4 November.