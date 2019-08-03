Passengers advised NOT to travel between Leeds and London after damage to overhead wires

Have your say

LNER passengers have been advised not to travel between Leeds and London unless absolutely necessary, according to National Rail.

Damage to overhead wires near Fitzwilliam station - between Wakefield and Doncaster - on Saturday morning, has caused havoc on LNER, Grand Central, Northern and Cross Country services.

There are also no trains between Leeds and Doncaster.

-> Wanted: 20 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

LNER services between London and Leeds have been subject to cancellations and delays.

All lines have now reopened but disruption is expected until the end of the day.

National Rail tweeted at 9.30pm: "LNER passengers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL between Leeds and London Kings Cross unless absolutely necessary.

"Tickets dated for travel today, Saturday 3 August, will be valid for travel tomorrow, Sunday 4 and Monday 5 August."

LNER passengers may use TransPennine Express services between Leeds and York and Hull Trains services via any reasonable route.

-> Kim Groves: PM's rail promise was positive but we need a real commitment to the North on transport

Regional train operator Northern said the issues were affecting the Leeds to Doncaster route but not the Leeds to Sheffield route.

They said in a statement: "The Leeds to Doncaster route is operated with electric trains and Northern are currently in the process of sourcing diesel trains to provide a service over this route.

"The line is not expected to be available for electric trains for the duration of the today.

"Road transport has been requested in lieu of the cancelled services but is proving very difficult to source, all suppliers withing a 2-hour radius have been contacted but without success, at present passengers are requested to find their own alternative method of transport.

"Leeds to Doncaster services are currently withdrawn."

For more information, check National Rail.