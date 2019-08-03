Parking is banned on these city centre streets and car parks for Leeds Pride 2019

Have your say

The city will be celebrating the amazing LGBT+ community here in Yorkshire this weekend at Leeds Pride 2019.

There will be entertainment in Millenium Square, followed by a parade through town and ending with a party on Lower Briggate.

The celebrations do mean that there are some parking restrictions in place - and if you park there your vehicle could be towed.

There are also road closures in place across the city.

Parking on these roads will be suspended from 6pm on Saturday, August 3 until midnight on Sunday, August 4.

Here are the parking restrictions in full:

Portland Crescent

The whole road will be closed.

Portland Gate East

The whole road will be closed.

Cookridge Street

The whole road will be closed.

Lower Briggate

The whole road will be closed.

Call Lane

It will be closed from Bridge End to Duncan Street (both sides).

York Place

The whole road will be closed.

Meadow Lane car park

The whole car park will be closed.

Meadow Lane Taxi Rank

The whole taxi rank will be closed