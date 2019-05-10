Parking banned on these roads due to Leeds Half Marathon

Parking is banned on these roads because of the Leeds Half Marathon on Sunday, May 12.
Parking is suspended on these roads from the early hours of Sunday morning until after the race finishes.
Some roads will be closed from Saturday, May 11 until the marathon is over.
These are the roads where parking is banned:
Calverley Street
All parking places between The Headrow and Great George Street.
From Saturday, May 11 at 6pm until to Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.
Cookridge Street
All bays except for the drop off bay and taxi bay on East side.
From Saturday, May 11 at 4am until Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.
Dudley Way
All parking places
Sunday, May 12 from 4am until Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.
St Anne’s Street
The Western most pay and display on the south side
Sunday, May 12 from 4am until Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.
Swinegate
All parking places
From Saturday, May 11 at 6pm until to Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.
