Parking banned on these roads due to Leeds Half Marathon

Parking is banned on these roads because of the Leeds Half Marathon on Sunday, May 12.

Parking is suspended on these roads from the early hours of Sunday morning until after the race finishes.

Some roads will be closed from Saturday, May 11 until the marathon is over.

These are the roads where parking is banned:

Calverley Street

All parking places between The Headrow and Great George Street.

From Saturday, May 11 at 6pm until to Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.

Cookridge Street

All bays except for the drop off bay and taxi bay on East side.

From Saturday, May 11 at 4am until Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.

Dudley Way

All parking places

Sunday, May 12 from 4am until Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.

St Anne’s Street

The Western most pay and display on the south side

Sunday, May 12 from 4am until Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.

Swinegate

All parking places

From Saturday, May 11 at 6pm until to Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.

