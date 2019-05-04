Parking banned on these Leeds roads on Sunday due to Tour de Yorkshire - full list

Have your say

Parking banned on these Leeds roads on Sunday due to Tour de Yorkshire and owners could see their cars being towed if they do park on them.

The Tour de Yorkshire is coming through Leeds on Sunday, May 5 and many roads have been hit with parking restrictions.

It is possible car owners could have their vehicles towed if they park prohibited zones.

Parking is restricted all day on Saturday and Sunday on these roads:

Westgate

The Headrow

Great George Street

Calverley Street

Portland Crescent

Portland Gate

Cookridge Street

Oxford Place

Alexander Street

Park Row

Rossington Street

Percival Street

Vernon Street

St. Anne’s Street



This is the full list of Leeds roads where parking will be banned from midnight on Sunday until 6.30pm.



Newall Carr Road Leeds

Closed from North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill

Billams Hill

The whole road is closed.

Bridge Street

The whole road is closed.

Clapgate

The whole road is closed.



Manor Square

The whole road is closed.



Kirkgate

The whole road is closed.



Bondgate

The whole road is closed.



Gay Lane

The whole road is closed.



East Chevin Road

The whole road is closed.



Bramhope Old Lane

Closed from East Chevin Road for 50m.



Yorkgate

Closed from East Chevin Road for 50m



Carlton Lane

Closed from East Chevin Rd to Carlton village.



Otley Old Road

Closed from East Chevin Road to Cookridge Lane.



Cookridge Lane

Closed from Otley Old Road to Green Lane.



Green Lane

The whole road is closed.



Wood Hill Road

The whole road is closed.



Tinshill Road

Closed from Wood Hill Road to Tinshill Lane.



Tinshill Lane

The whole road is closed.



Otley Old Road

Closed from Tinshill Lane to Spen lane.



Spen Lane

The whole road is closed.



A6120 Ring Road

Closed from West Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane.



Spen Lane

The whole road is closed.



Abbey Walk

The whole road is closed.



A65 Abbey Road

Closed from Abbey Walk to Bridge Road.



B6157 Bridge Road

The whole road is closed.



Wyther Lane

The whole road is closed.



Armley Ridge Road

Closed from Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane



Cockshott Lane

The whole road is closed.



A647 Stanningley Road

Closed from Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way.



Ledgard Way

The whole road is closed.



Canal Road

Closed from Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road.



Viaduct Road

The whole road is closed.



Burley Place

The whole road is closed.



Willow Road

The whole road is closed.



Burley Road

Closed from Willow Road to Burley Street.



Burley Street

The whole road is closed.