Parking banned on these Leeds roads on Sunday due to Tour de Yorkshire - full list

Parking banned on these Leeds roads on Sunday due to Tour de Yorkshire and owners could see their cars being towed if they do park on them.
The Tour de Yorkshire is coming through Leeds on Sunday, May 5 and many roads have been hit with parking restrictions.
It is possible car owners could have their vehicles towed if they park prohibited zones.
Parking is restricted all day on Saturday and Sunday on these roads:
Westgate
The Headrow
Great George Street
Calverley Street
Portland Crescent
Portland Gate
Cookridge Street
Oxford Place
Alexander Street
Park Row
Rossington Street
Percival Street
Vernon Street
St. Anne’s Street
This is the full list of Leeds roads where parking will be banned from midnight on Sunday until 6.30pm.
Newall Carr Road Leeds
Closed from North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill
Billams Hill
The whole road is closed.
Bridge Street
The whole road is closed.
Clapgate
The whole road is closed.
Manor Square
The whole road is closed.
Kirkgate
The whole road is closed.
Bondgate
The whole road is closed.
Gay Lane
The whole road is closed.
East Chevin Road
The whole road is closed.
Bramhope Old Lane
Closed from East Chevin Road for 50m.
Yorkgate
Closed from East Chevin Road for 50m
Carlton Lane
Closed from East Chevin Rd to Carlton village.
Otley Old Road
Closed from East Chevin Road to Cookridge Lane.
Cookridge Lane
Closed from Otley Old Road to Green Lane.
Green Lane
The whole road is closed.
Wood Hill Road
The whole road is closed.
Tinshill Road
Closed from Wood Hill Road to Tinshill Lane.
Tinshill Lane
The whole road is closed.
Otley Old Road
Closed from Tinshill Lane to Spen lane.
Spen Lane
The whole road is closed.
A6120 Ring Road
Closed from West Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane.
Spen Lane
The whole road is closed.
Abbey Walk
The whole road is closed.
A65 Abbey Road
Closed from Abbey Walk to Bridge Road.
B6157 Bridge Road
The whole road is closed.
Wyther Lane
The whole road is closed.
Armley Ridge Road
Closed from Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane
Cockshott Lane
The whole road is closed.
A647 Stanningley Road
Closed from Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way.
Ledgard Way
The whole road is closed.
Canal Road
Closed from Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road.
Viaduct Road
The whole road is closed.
Burley Place
The whole road is closed.
Willow Road
The whole road is closed.
Burley Road
Closed from Willow Road to Burley Street.
Burley Street
The whole road is closed.