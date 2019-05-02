Parking banned on these Leeds roads on Friday due to Tour de Yorkshire - or your car will be towed

Have your say

Drivers and residents are being warned their cars will be TOWED away if they park on these Leeds streets overnight from one minute past midnight on Friday morning.

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 is coming through parts of Leeds on Friday, May 3.

The event is bringing all the colour and excitement of the annual cycling extravaganza - but it does mean some sacrifices for residents when it comes to parking...

The full list of Leeds roads where parking will be banned from midnight until 6pm on Friday, May 2

A656 Barnsdale Road Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane 00.01 TO 18.00

B6137 Longdike Lane The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

B6137 High Street The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

B6137 Leeds Road The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

A63 Selby Road Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane 00.01 TO 18.00

B6137 Lidgett Lane The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

B6137 Main Street The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

Town End Aberford Road to Barwick Road 00.01 TO 18.00

Barwick Road The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

Long Lane The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

Leeds Road The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

Main Street The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

Station Road The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

Scholes Lane The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

A64 York Road Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane 00.01 TO 18.00

Thorner Lane York Road to Skeltons Lane 00.01 TO 18.00

Skeltons Lane The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

Coal Road Skeltons Lane to Main Street 00.01 TO 18.00

Main Street The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

Shadwell Lane Main Street to Wike Ridge Lane 00.01 TO 18.00

Wike Ridge Lane Shadwell Lane to Wigton Lane 00.01 TO 18.00

Wigton Lane The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

Alwoodley Lane The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

King Lane Alwoodley Lane to Arthington Road 00.01 TO 18.00

Arthington Road King Lane to Kings Road 00.01 TO 18.00

Kings Road The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

A660 Leeds Road Kings Road to Pool Bank New Road 00.01 TO 18.00

The Sycamores Leeds Road to west of the rugby club entrance 00.01 TO 18.00

Tredgold Avenue Leeds Road to southwest of the shops

Church Hill Leeds Road to south of the church boundary 00.01 TO 18.00

A658 Pool Bank New Road The whole 00.01 TO 18.00

A658 Main Street The whole