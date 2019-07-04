Parking banned on these Leeds roads on Friday due to Leeds 10k - or your car will be towed

Have your say

Drivers and residents are being warned their cars will be TOWED away if they park on these Leeds streets from 5am on Saturday morning through to Sunday afternoon.

This is due to the annual Leeds 10k race which raises thousands of pounds for the Jane Tomlinson charity.

The late Jane Tomlison took on a series of challenges to raise almost 2m for charity and launched the 10k shortly before dying from terminal cancer in 2007.

There will be road closures and parking restrictions in place for the event.

A full list of road closures is available here.

Here is the full list of parking restrictions:

Alexander Street

From 6pm on Saturday, July 6 until 2pm on Sunday, July 7

Bishopgate Street

From 6pm on Saturday, July 6 until 2pm on Sunday, July 7

Call Lane

From 6pm on Saturday, July 6 until 2pm on Sunday, July 7

Calverley Street

From 6pm on Saturday, July 6 until 2pm on Sunday, July 7

Cookridge Street

From 5am Saturday, July 6 until 3pm Sunday, July 7

Dudley Way

From 6pm on Saturday, July 6 until 2pm on Sunday, July 7

St. Annes Street

From 6pm on Saturday, July 6 until 2pm on Sunday, July 7

Swinegate

From 6pm on Saturday, July 6 until 2pm on Sunday, July 7

Vicar Lane (The Headrow to New Market Street)

From 6pm on Saturday, July 6 until 2pm on Sunday, July 7

There will be a suspension of one way traffic flow on these roads:

Bingley Street

Dudley Way

Great George Street

St Annes Street

