Numerous drivers caught speeding during speedgun checks in these Leeds roads

Police have been out speedgunning drivers on roads in a Leeds area - and caught several drivers speeding.

Police were out on these roads in Holbeck and Hunslet:

Holbeck Moor Road

Domestic Street

Ingram Road

Brown Lane East

Pepper Road

The operation was carried out by PCSOs on Thursday and police caught 'numerous' drivers speeding.

The checks were carried out after complaints from members of the public about speeding in the area.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Due to recent complaints, our PCSOs conducted a speed watch operation on Thursday.

"They visited Holbeck Moor Road, Domestic Street, Ingram Road, Brown Lane East and Pepper Road in Hunslet. Numerous drivers were observed to be exceeding the speed limits and will contacted regarding this."