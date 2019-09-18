No stop zones in place on Leeds roads for the UCI Road Race Championships 2019

Stopping is temporarily banned on many Leeds roads to facilitate the UCI Road Race Championships 2019 - if you stop here your car could be towed.
Some zones are in place for several hours but some will be in place all day. Here is the list in full:
Wighill Lane
Boundary with NYCC to Wetherby Road
Wetherby Road
Wighill Lane to Walton Road
Walton Road
Wood Lane to Privas Way
Privas Way
Walton Road to Boston Road 00.01 to 12.00
Boston Road
Privas Way to High Street 00.01 to 12.00
High Street
Boston Road to Market Place
Market Place
The whole
Westgate
The whole
Spofforth Hill
To boundary with NYCC