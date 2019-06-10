New motorway driving law comes into force today which could land you £100 fine and points

Have your say

A new motorway driving law has come into force today which could land you a £100 fine and points.

Anybody ignoring the warning signs on smart motorways could be punished by officers as of today (June 10).

Drivers who ignore the red X signs indicating road closures can instantly be fined £100 and be given three points.

Highways England has issued more than 180,000 warning letters to drivers who have ignored the signs in the past but under home office legislation, the authorities have the power to penalise drivers captured on traffic cameras ignoring the signs.

Motorists had to previously be caught in the act to receive the fines.

According to data by the AA, smart motorways have improved journey reliability by 22 per cent.

There has also been fewer fatalities and injuries since the first one was introduced in 2006.