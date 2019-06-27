Network Rail reveal the new roof at Leeds train station following months of work

Pictures have been released of the new transparent roof at Leeds train station, following months of construction work.

Network Rail released the images today, which show the sheer height of the roof compared to the scaffolding supporting the existing structure.

The new roof is transparent, bringing in more light to the station.

The station has been under construction for the last six months and work is set to be completed by October this year.

The multi-million pound project will see the new roof revealed, alongside an improved pedestrian space on New Station Street and new toilet facilities.

Network Rail are also transforming the ticket gates and barriers, which may cause disruption over the next few months.

Mark Bloor, programme manager for Network Rail, said: “We know that for the past six months passengers have been extremely patient while the concourse at Leeds has been full of towers, and I’m delighted that we can now show them why that’s been the case and what we’ve been doing to improve their station.

“We’re entering the last stretch of construction which will mean final some short-term changes to access routes through the station, so we’re asking passengers to bear with us and allow a little extra time to travel as we put the finishing touches a project that we hope will make a significant improvement to one of the main gateways to Leeds.”