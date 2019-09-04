Motorway shut after 32,000 litres of GIN spills onto carriageway

A major motorway has been forced to close after 32,000 litres of gin spilled onto the carriageway.

It happened after two lorries crashed into each other on the M6 near the town of Knutsford in Cheshire just before 5.30pm.

Gin is leaking out onto the M6 motorway.

-> 'We are so very proud of him' - Parents of West Yorkshire teen who saved SIX lives through organ donation after Meningitis death speak of pride

One of the lorries was a tanker carrying '32,000 litres of concentrated gin which is leaking onto the carriageway', according to Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews are coating the spilt alcohol with foam to prevent it from igniting.

"Due to the flammability of the alcohol a decision was taken to close the motorway in both directions as a precautionary measure," a spokesman added.

-> Security guard doused in liquid and threatened with lighter during Asda robbery

There are long delays in both directions and on nearby routes.

There are not currently any reports of injuries.