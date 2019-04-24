Motorists hit by delays after horses stray onto M62 and M1 near Leeds

Commuters on the two major motorways were hit by delays this morning (Wednesday) after horses ventured onto the carriageways.

In two separate incidents, horses were reported on the loose on the M62 and M1 near Leeds.

The first occurred on the M62 near Normanton at junction 31, when a horse was spotted on the westbound entry slip road at around 4am and was hit by a vehicle.

Highways England said: "Unfortunately a horse has got onto the motorway network and has been struck, so the slip road has been closed whilst we get emergency services and a vet to the scene."

Sadly, the efforts were not enough and the creature died of its injuries. The road was re-opened at 6am.

In a separate coincidental incident, another horse strayed onto the M1 southbound near Leeds later in the morning.

The entry sliproad at junction 41 for Carrgate, Wakefield, was closed after the animal ventured onto the carriageway at around 6.30am. Traffic officers were called to the scene and the horse was brought off the road.