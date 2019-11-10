Motorist caught driving illegally on M62 told police he was 'insured with Winston Churchill'

The unnamed driver was stopped on the M62 in West Yorkshire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

During the check, officers from West Yorkshire Police found the man's insurance had expired, but they weren't prepared for what he said next.

The driver claimed he was insured with the former British Prime Minister, in what is presumed to be a reference to Churchill Insurance. Oh yes.

A tweet from the force's Roads Policing Unit wrote: "Whilst dealing with a car on the M62, it transpired the insurance expired.

"Whilst discussing this with the driver he claimed to be insured with Winston Churchill.

"Needless to say it caused a few laughs. Driver reported and the vehicle seized."