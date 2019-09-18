Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash on Roundhay Road in Leeds

Have your say

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash at a busy Leeds junction.

Police were called to the incident in Roundhay Road, close to the Continental Supermarket.

Traffic building up after the crash.

The crash was between a black Renault Clio and a black Yamaha motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, received serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

A road closure and diversion are currently in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The driver of the Renault stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 280 of September 18.