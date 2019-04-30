Morrisons knock 5p off litre of fuel in run-up to May Bank Holiday

Morrisons will be knocking 5p-a-litre off of the cost of fuel in the run up to the May Bank Holiday.

The deal is running until May Day (Monday, May 6).

However, there's a catch - the deal is only available to customers who spend £40 in Morrisons stores.

Customers will also get a voucher will allow them to pay the lower price until 12th May.

Ashley Myers, Head of Fuel for Morrisons, said: "Many customers are driving during the Bank Holiday weekend and we want to help them save when they fill up."

The average price for unleaded fuel in Leeds is 119.1p, with low prices being around 114.7p and high fuel prices being 123.9p, according to PetrolPrices.com.

These were considered the cheapest places in and around Leeds city centre to fuel-up.

Morrison Swinnow Road

Prices per litre: 114.7p (Unleaded)

Swinnow Rd, Leeds LS13 4DN

Sainsbury's White Rose

Prices per litre: 114.9p (Unleaded)

Service Rd White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds LS11 8LS

ASDA Leeds Bridge Meadow Lane PFS

Prices per litre: 115.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Meadow Lane, Leeds, LS11 5BJ

Morrisons Hunslet

Prices per litre: 115.7p (Unleaded)

Church Street, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 2AP

ASDA Beeston Automat

Prices per litre: 115.7p (Unleaded)

24.7p (Diesel)

Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 8AG

