Man seriously injured after BMW crashes into parked cars in Leeds

A man has received a serious arm injury after a car crashed into parked vehicles in Chapeltown.
Police were called to Spencer Place at about 5.10pm on Tuesday to a report of a crash.
A BMW had crashed into a stationary car and a stationary van.
A large group of people congregated in the street that runs between Chapeltown and Harehills following the incident.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and police said a passenger in the BMW received a serious arm injury.
Enquiries by West Yorkshire Police remain ongoing.