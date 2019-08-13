Man seriously injured after BMW crashes into parked cars in Leeds

Have your say

A man has received a serious arm injury after a car crashed into parked vehicles in Chapeltown.

Police were called to Spencer Place at about 5.10pm on Tuesday to a report of a crash.

A BMW had crashed into a stationary car and a stationary van.

A large group of people congregated in the street that runs between Chapeltown and Harehills following the incident.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and police said a passenger in the BMW received a serious arm injury.

Enquiries by West Yorkshire Police remain ongoing.