Man arrested over death of two men in M1 crash bailed by police

A 39-year-old man arrested after two men were killed in a a three-vehicle crash on the M1 motorway has been bailed by police.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was released on bail pending further enquiries in a statement issued on Sunday.

The man from Hull was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Friday.

The two men died at the scene of the crash on the M1 northbound between junction 34 for Meadowhall and junction 35 of Thorpe Hesley.

The M1 motorway was closed for most of Friday after the crash happened at about 8.15am. The road reopened at 6pm but traffic tailbacks continued into the evening.

At one point, three miles of congestion formed on the M1 northbound as a result of the crash.

The crash involved a lorry, a van and a car, just north of the Tinsley viaduct, at around 8.15am, bringing the traffic to a standstill.

The two men killed in the crash have not yet been named by police.