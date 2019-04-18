Major disruption to Leeds trains due to fire next to rail tracks

A fire next to the rail tracks is causing disruption for Leeds commuters.

Several trains have been delayed this evening (Thursday) following the fire next to the tracks between Leeds and Wakefield.

National Rail say the fire is between Outwood and Wakefield Westgate Stations and is affecting several services.

Services affected include Cross Country trains between Leeds and Edinburgh/Bristol/Bournemouth, LNER trains between Leeds and Bradford/Skipton/Harrogate and Kings Cross, and Northern trains between Leeds and Wakefield/Doncaster/Knottingley/Sheffield. It's thought disruption will continue through the evening until 9.30pm.

Some trains have been hit by delays of up to 55 minutes, according to National Rail.

LNER passengers have been advised to use their tickets on TransPennine Express trains between Leeds an York, which will not be charged. The latest live train updates from Leeds Station can be seen here.

Train passengers will also be subject to disruption over the Bank Holiday weekend and rail timetables are hit by changes due to engineering works. You can find out more on whether your journey will be affected here.