Major delays at Leeds station after train breaks down near Garforth

Some lines are blocked at Leeds station after a train broke down east of the city.

Train operator Northern said lines were blocked and that trains running through Leeds station may be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected until at least 5pm.

In a tweet giving advice to customers, Northern said: "Due to a broken down train at the east of Leeds station services between York and Selby and Leeds are currently disrupted.

"There is no estimate to when normal working will resume, maintenance staff are on site."

For live information, visit Northern's stations page or tweet @northernassist.