M621 in Leeds not expected to reopen for two hours with delays of up to 90 minutes after crash

West Yorkshire Police said the M621 is closed at Junction 3 to Junction 4 on the clockwise carriageway as the force deal with an incident.

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the 5am crash.

Highways England have now confirmed new details of when the road closure is expected to be lifted.

M621

They said: "We now have an estimated time for reopening.

"We are looking to have the road open in 2 hours."

Motorists have described delays across the city, with the city centre gridlocked.

First West Yorks tweeted: "All Services are encountering severe delays.

"All arterial routes extremely busy particularly in Holbeck / Beeston due to closure on M621 Westbound.

"Delays now up to 80 minutes late on some journeys."

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at around 5.00am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the M621.

"The male pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"The M621 clockwise is closed between junction 3 and junction 4.