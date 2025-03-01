M621 Leeds: Live updates and motorway closures as one killed in serious crash near Elland Road stadium
Drivers have been told to expect delays after a serious crash on the M621 is expected to keep the road shut for a number of hours.
The key stretch of motorway was closed anti-clockwise shortly before 1am this morning after a serious collision was reported between J1 Holbeck and the M62 J27.
A man died at the scene, while three other occupants of the same vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening, police said.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Live: M621 Leeds crash
Serious crash shuts motorway
The M621 closed anti-clockwise shortly before 1am this morning after a serious collision was reported between J1 Holbeck and the M62 J27.
A man died at the scene, while three other occupants of the same vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.
Road to reopen at 12
The M621 is expected to remain shut between J1 Holbeck and the M62 J27 until approximately 12 noon as crash investigations take place.
Fans travelling to Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion at nearby Elland Road stadium are advised to plan ahead and allow for longer journey times.
Crash details
A collision occurred involving a red HGV and a silver Mercedes car shortly after 12.30am this morning.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A passenger in the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, died at the scene. Three other occupants of the same vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening. The driver of the HGV was not injured.
“Four people have been arrested as enquiries continue into the circumstances of the collision.”
Diversion routes
Diverted anti-clockwise traffic is advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol:
- Driving Anti-Clockwise, exit the M621 Motorway using Junction 1offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A6110 and proceedalong this road for approximately 200m to the junction with theA62.
- At the junction, turn left onto A62 and proceed along this road forapproximately 2 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway(Junction 27).
- At the roundabout, take the 5th exit to join M62 West.
Police appealing for witnesses
Anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to the collision are urged to make contact with the police. Motorists with dashcams fitted who were in the vicinity are also asked to check to see whether they captured any relevant footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 61 of March 1.
Road remains closed
No update regarding the reopening of the M621 between J1 Holbeck and the M62 J27 has been made at this time.
Fans travelling to Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion at nearby Elland Road stadium ahead of their 12.30pm kick off are advised to plan ahead and allow for longer journey times.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting the www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via their regional X feed.
Road reopens - slight delays remain
All lanes are now open on the M621 anti-clockwise between J1 Holbeck and the M62 J27.
The earlier serious collision and West Yorkshire Police accident investigations have now been cleared.
Delays of less than 10 minutes remain on the approach.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.