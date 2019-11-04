M621 in Leeds to be closed for rush hour causing huge traffic delays following crash

A crash earlier this morning closed the M621 in Leeds City Centre, with drivers commuting reporting huge delays.

Highways England confirmed the road is expected to be closed between J3 and J4 for the 'morning peak period' to allow West Yorkshire Police to conduct investigations.

There is no official diversion route but Highways England advised motorists to join the A653 Meadow Road roundabout and follow it round to rejoin at J4.

Metro Travel news tweeted: "#M621 police incident #J1 to #J3 delays and disruption to@FirstWestYorks services 51 52 PR1 and also their #DewsburyRoad services 2 3 3A 12 13 13A are affected."

Miles of traffic has built up already on the motorway, with motorists from Junction 1 and 2 at a standstill.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.