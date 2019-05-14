M62 in Leeds closed for a full weekend

The M62 in Leeds will be closed for a full weekend.

The motorway will be fully closed westbound from 8pm on Friday, June 14 to 5am on Monday, June 17.

This so works can be done n the Ardsley Railway Bridge.

Drivers who want to continue west will need to head north on the M1 and along the M621 before re-joining the M62 at junction 27.

Those wanting to go only as far as junction 28 on the M62 can leave the M621 at junction 1.

There will also be closures at Junction 29 Lofthouse.

The M1 northbound exit slip road at Lofthouse will be closed.

Drivers who want to travel east on the M62 will be diverted up to junction 44 and back to junction 42 where they can access the M62 eastbound carriageway via the eastbound entry slip road.

The M62 eastbound exit slip road at Lofthouse will also be closed.

Drivers who want to travel south on the M1 will be diverted up to junction 30 of the M62 and back to junction 29 where they will take the westbound exit slip road and re-join the M1 south via the entry slip road.

Highways England has warned that Lofthouse Interchange will be a "potential congestion point" on that weekend.

It has also said that traffic Traffic is likely to be busiest between 10am and 5pm on the Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

People using the motorway have been advised to allow an extra 30 minutes for their journeys during peak hours.

For outside of peak times, it advises 15 minutes extra journey time.

Ardsley Railway Bridge, which sits between junctions 29 and 28 of the westbound M62, needs to be re-waterproofed to maintain the bridge and prevent it from deteriorating.

Waterproofing a bridge protects the concrete from slowly being damaged by rainwater and road salt.

The work will include installing new drainage, resurfacing the bridge and reapplying the white lines and reflective road studs.

.Highways England project manager Dan Edwards said: “Safety is our top priority and with that in mind, it’s crucial that we carry out this repair work now to stop the bridge deteriorating to a point that it could become a safety issue.

“We have worked closely with Leeds City Council to choose a weekend that doesn’t conflict with any major events, and we have selected a time of year when we see less traffic. Picking a weekend in June also gives us the best chance of getting the dry weather we need to carry out the waterproofing.

“We understand a full closure of the westbound M62 will cause disruption, so we are letting people know five weeks in advance in order that drivers can start planning their journeys. We will be putting up signs on all the motorways across the area and have been in discussions with local organisations about our plans.”