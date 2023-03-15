M1 Leeds incident: Motorway closed in Garforth as emergency services respond to 'multi-vehicle' crash
Emergency services have responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M1 northbound in Leeds.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 6.46am today (Wednesday) police received a report of several vehicles being involved in a collision close to junction 47 of the M1 Northbound. Emergency services attended the scene and found damage had been caused to 15 vehicles. There are no reports of serious injuries.”
M1 crash updates
The Yorkshire Evening Post has asked West Yorkshire Police for a statement.