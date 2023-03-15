News you can trust since 1890
M1 Leeds incident: Motorway closed in Garforth as emergency services respond to 'multi-vehicle' crash

Emergency services have responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M1 northbound in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:35 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 6.46am today (Wednesday) police received a report of several vehicles being involved in a collision close to junction 47 of the M1 Northbound. Emergency services attended the scene and found damage had been caused to 15 vehicles. There are no reports of serious injuries.”

Scroll down for live updates.

The M1 northbound is closed within junction 47 and this image shows traffic at junction 46. Image: motorwaycameras.co.uk
