M1 crash and spillage closes two lanes with large tailbacks towards Leeds

Large tailbacks are hitting the M1 motorway heading towards Leeds after a crash closed two lanes.

The M1 is down to two lanes Northbound between Junction 36 to Junction 37.

The crash and a spillage on the motorway is causing tailbacks to develop on the road.

Highways England said: "#M1 J36 to 37 northbound - We have 2 lanes closed due to an RTC.

"Traffic is passing in lane 3 but we are starting to get a build up of congestion leading up to the scene.

"Contractors are en route to clean up a spillage which is spread across lanes 1 and 2.

"Congestion is now backing up to J36 - Delays expected whilst clean up takes place for the spillage.

"Contractors are due on scene shortly. Traffic Officers on scene managing the closure. Updates to follow once contractors reach scene."