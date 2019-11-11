'Lucky escape' for Yorkshire drivers after crash on the M1

A crash on the M1. Photos provided by PC Martin Willis of West Yorkshire Police.

It happened just before Junction 39 Durkar interchange on Sunday, November 10.

PC Martin Willis shared the incident on Twitter and offered advice to drivers.

He said: "A lucky escape for the drivers of these two vehicles last night on the #M1 prior to junction 39.

"It's an unlit section with a hard shoulder.

"If you lose all power and electrics in your vehicle, it's imperative you don't panic. If traffic allows, steer across to the hard shoulder."