Long delays on M621 as Leeds United fans head to Elland Road

The M621 is at a standstill as Leeds United fans head to Elland Road for the second leg of their play-off semi-final with Derby County.

Queues of around two miles heading towards the ground could be seen from the southbound carriageway.

Bus operator Metro said the 51, 52, 54 and 55 services were being diverted via the M621 for one hour before and after the match.

Fans heading from the east via the M62 have had an even worse time attempting to get to Elland Road for the kick-off at 7.45pm.

A crash near Huddersfield caused 90 minute delays, with many fans begging the club to delay the start on social media.

A broken down vehicle didn't help matters.