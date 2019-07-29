Long delays on M621 after rush hour crash

Have your say

Long delays are expected on the M621 during the Monday rush hour after a crash blocked the motorway eastbound.

Highways England Yorkshire tweeted about the crash at around 4.45pm.

It happened between Junction 2A Cemetery Road and Junction 3 Crown Point.

The road was completely blocked and traffic at a standstill as traffic officers removed the vehicle and debris from the road.

Leeds Travel Info tweeted just before 5pm: "RTC cleared on the M621 eastbound between Junction 2A (Cemetery Rd) and Junction 3 (A653).

"However long residual delays on the M621 and surrounding roads."