Long delays and miles of congestion towards M62 after three car crash on A1

There are long delays and miles of congestion towards the M62 following a three car crash on the A1.

Highways England has warned motorway drivers to plan ahead as there are approximately 4.5 miles of backed-up traffic.

It has warned that drivers can expect 40 minute delays on top of their usual travel time.

In an update, the agency said: "f travelling north on the A1 WestYorkshire towards the M62 there are LONG DELAYS due to this incident near #Wentbridge #Darrington.

"There are approx 4.5 miles of congestion which is likely to add around 40 mins onto usual travel time.

"Please plan ahead."

This is due to a crash on the A1 at Barnsdale Bar to Junction 40 Darrington.

One lane closure is in place due to the accident.

AA traffic news, which monitors live traffic said traffic is queing for five miles.

The update said: "One lane closed and queuing traffic for five miles due to accident, three cars involved on A1 Northbound from B6474 Went Edge Road to B6474 Great North Road. Congestion to J3"