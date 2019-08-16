LIVE UPDATES: Rain stops at Roundhay Park ahead of Ed Sheeran's set

Fans in their ponchos queue to get into Ed Sheeran's gig at Roundhay Park.
Fans in their ponchos queue to get into Ed Sheeran's gig at Roundhay Park.
0
Have your say

Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post live blog for the Ed Sheeran Homecoming tour, which is coming to Roundhay Park in Leeds on both Friday and Saturday.

Please refresh for the latest brekaing news and traffic updates.