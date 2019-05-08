LIVE UPDATES: M62 closed in both directions due to police incidents The M62 is closed in both directions (Photo: Highways England). Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The M62 is closed in both directions as police deal with two separate incidents. The M62 is closed eastbound between J22 (Saddleworth A672) and J24 (Huddersfield, Halifax A629) due to two separate incidents. Refresh for live updates. The locations of every police speed camera on the M1 and M62 motorways from Monday, May 6