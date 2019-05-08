LIVE UPDATES: M62 closed in both directions due to police incidents

The M62 is closed in both directions (Photo: Highways England).
The M62 is closed in both directions (Photo: Highways England).
0
Have your say

The M62 is closed in both directions as police deal with two separate incidents.

The M62 is closed eastbound between J22 (Saddleworth A672) and J24 (Huddersfield, Halifax A629) due to two separate incidents. Refresh for live updates.