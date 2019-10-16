Live updates from Leeds City Centre as ASDA workers protest
ASDA workers are currently protesting through Leeds City Centre.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 12:47 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 12:52 pm
LIVE UPDATES:
An employee at the Morley superstore said: "They will be able to change our contract with just four weeks notice.
"It's putting an enormous amount of power into the hands of management.
"This is a huge move towards USA style at-will employment."
A worker from the Beeston Asda , who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "The atmosphere is terrible - people are wanting to leave. The other week we had to get the managers on the checkouts.
"I've been forced to sign the contract."
Workers are drumming in the City Square before the protest begins.