Live updates as oil spill closes M621 causing chaos for Leeds United fans leaving game

A slip road on the M621 is closed while a large oil spill is cleaned up.

The M621 anticlockwise entry slip road at Belle Isle has been affected by the spill, Highways England Yorkshire said just before 3pm.

The closure will affect Leeds United fans as they leave Elland Road after their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Traffic officers are on the scene and the road will remain closed while the clean-up is completed.

They are in the process of gritting the road to make sure it is safe for traffic to run on.