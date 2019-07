Have your say

Planes have been diverted and held from landing at Leeds Bradford Airport after reports of a drone sighting at the Old Ball in Horsforth.

-> UPDATES: LBA confirm drone sighting which shuts airport and diverts a flight

The disruption started at around 2pm when a number of planes were were spotted in a holding pattern above Leeds.

Flights held and diverted from LBA. (Credit: Flightradar24)