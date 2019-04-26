LIVE: Road closed in Beeston | Leeds breaking new | traffic and travel updates

Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post's live blog, where we will bring you the latest Leeds news, traffic, travel and weather updates throughout the day.
Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post's live blog, where we will bring you the latest Leeds news, traffic, travel and weather updates throughout the day.
0
Have your say

Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post's live blog, where we will bring you the latest Leeds news, traffic, travel and weather updates throughout the day.

Please refresh for the latest updates.