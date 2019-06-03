LIVE: Major delays on M62 near Leeds after accident closes lanes on westbound carriageway Accident on the M62 westbound near Leeds Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say An accident on the M62 has closed part of the westbound carriageway this afternoon (Monday). The collision occurred between junctions 27 and 26 between Leeds and Huddersfield. Delays are building in the area. Please refresh for the latest updates. Praise for train driver after topless man is seen walking on tracks at Headingley