Live: Huge delays on M1 in South Yorkshire after multi-vehicle collision shuts three lanes Queues on the M1 southbound after a multi-vehicle collision in South Yorkshire. Picture: Highways England/Motorway Cameras A multi-vehicle crash on the M1 southbound is causing long delays this morning (Wednesday). The collision occurred near junction 35 near Sheffield earlier this morning closing three of four lanes. Please refresh for the latest updates.