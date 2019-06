Where are the planned roadworks in Leeds? Note - photos are to illustrate the roads where planned roadworks will be, not precise locations on the roads.

1. Butcher Lane, Rothwell Junction Of Marsh Street, Butcher Lane And Carlton Lane. Until June 17. other

2. Lowtown, Pudsey Lidget Hill To The Lanes. Until August 9. other

3. Bradford Road, Tingley Tingley roundabout cut-through and Bradford Road A650 Eastbound Only-Tingley Roundabout To Shancara Court. Until July 13. other

4. Carlton Lane, Rothwell Junction Of Marsh Street, Butcher Lane And Carlton Lane. Until June 17 other

