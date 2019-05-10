PIC: James Hardisty

Listed - Latest planned roadworks around Leeds with a 'high' risk of disruption

Here is a list of latest planned roadworks around Leeds where there is a 'high' risk of traffic disruption.

Where are the planned roadworks in Leeds? Note - photos are to illustrate the roads where planned roadworks will be, not precise locations on the roads. READ MORE: 38 photos of Leeds trains and city railway stations through the ages

Tingley roundabout cut-through and Bradford Road A650 Eastbound Only-Tingley Roundabout To Shancara Court. Until July 13.

1. Bradford Road, Tingley

Tingley roundabout cut-through and Bradford Road A650 Eastbound Only-Tingley Roundabout To Shancara Court. Until July 13.
other
Buy a Photo
Junction Of Marsh Street, Butcher Lane and Carlton Lane. Until June 3, 2019.

2. Butcher Lane, Rothwell

Junction Of Marsh Street, Butcher Lane and Carlton Lane. Until June 3, 2019.
other
Buy a Photo
Junction Of Marsh Street, Butcher Lane, and Carlton Lane. Until June 3, 2019.

3. Carlton Lane, Rothwell

Junction Of Marsh Street, Butcher Lane, and Carlton Lane. Until June 3, 2019.
other
Buy a Photo
At the junction of Victoria Road on Church Street. Until May 14, 2019.

4. Church Street, Morley

At the junction of Victoria Road on Church Street. Until May 14, 2019.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3