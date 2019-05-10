Listed - Latest planned roadworks around Leeds with a 'high' risk of disruption

Here is a list of latest planned roadworks around Leeds where there is a 'high' risk of traffic disruption.

Where are the planned roadworks in Leeds? Note - photos are to illustrate the roads where planned roadworks will be, not precise locations on the roads. READ MORE: 38 photos of Leeds trains and city railway stations through the ages

1. Bradford Road, Tingley Tingley roundabout cut-through and Bradford Road A650 Eastbound Only-Tingley Roundabout To Shancara Court. Until July 13. other Buy a Photo

2. Butcher Lane, Rothwell Junction Of Marsh Street, Butcher Lane and Carlton Lane. Until June 3, 2019. other Buy a Photo

3. Carlton Lane, Rothwell Junction Of Marsh Street, Butcher Lane, and Carlton Lane. Until June 3, 2019. other Buy a Photo

4. Church Street, Morley At the junction of Victoria Road on Church Street. Until May 14, 2019. other Buy a Photo

View more