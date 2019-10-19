Leeds United fans warned of traffic chaos as M1 carriageway fully closed
Leeds United fans have been warned to find alternative routes after the M1 was partially closed this morning.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 12:05 pm
Updated
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 12:10 pm
The M1 southbound between J36, Tankersley and J35A, Stocksbridge has been fully closed due to a serious crash.
Traffic is being diverted off at J36 and can re-join at J35A.
Highways England say they are seeing significant delays both directions now on approach and are advising drivers where possible to use alternative routes.
Where possible, drivers have been advised to use the M18 or A1M.
Highways England added: "We are experiencing heavy traffic on the diversion routes for this closure, traffic on the #A61 and #A616
"To any EFL fans travelling in #Yorkshire please try alternate routes."