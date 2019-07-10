Leeds trains affected by overhead wire damage as LNER advise passengers not to travel

Have your say

LNER passengers have been advised not to travel today as overhead wires have been severely damaged in the midlands.

Several Kings Cross to Edinburgh trains, which run through Leeds, have been cancelled or severely delayed.

LNER tweeted at around 11am: "Due to the severe damage to the overhead lines between Grantham and Peterborough all lines are blocked. Customers are advised to defer travel to tomorrow (Thursday)."

Damage to the overhead electric wires has occurred between Grantham and Peterborough.

All lines are blocked and this is having a significant impact on services on the whole LNER line.

LNER managing director David Horne tweeted an apology to customers just before midday.

An LNER spokesman said: "Our engineers are on site and will get services moving as quickly as possible."

Customers may use TransPennine Express, Virgin Trains West Coast, Grand Central and East Midlands Trains via any reasonable route.

Customers may also use Great Northern and Thameslink services between London Kings Cross and Peterborough.

A rail replacement bus service is running between Grantham and Peterborough.