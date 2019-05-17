Leeds train timetable changes are coming into effect this weekend

Have your say

New timetables affecting trains running through Leeds is coming into effect this weekend.

Changes are being made on several routes and will come into effect on Sunday.

Among the main changes, there will be an increase from two to three trains per hour between Leeds and Harrogate on Mondays to Saturdays.

On Sundays trains between Leeds – Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster/Sheffield increase to hourly from every two hours.

Sundays will also see an increase to hourly Leeds – Selby and Leeds - York stopping trains and to Blackpool – Leeds – York trains.

Click on the links below to see the new updated train timetables affecting Leeds, starting on Sunday May 19:

Northern services

Leeds to Carlisle and Leeds to Morecambe / Heysham Port

York to Harrogate and Leeds (Harrogate Line)

Leeds to Nottingham via Castleford

Leeds to Hebden Bridge and Huddersfield

York and Selby to Leeds (Local Stopping Services)

Leeds to Manchester Victoria via Bradford Interchange/Brighouse

Ilkley to Leeds and Bradford and Forster Square (Wharfedale Line)

Skipton to Leeds and Bradford Forster Square (Airedale Line)

Leeds and Wakefield to Knottingley and Goole (Pontefract Line)

Leeds to Sheffield and Doncaster (Wakefield Line)

Bradford Forster Square to Leeds

Click here to see Transpennine Express train timetable changes.